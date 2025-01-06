Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Up 16.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.