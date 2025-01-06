HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $2,144,760.63 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85.

On Thursday, October 10th, Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.7 %

HUBS traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $707.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,970. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,620.61, a P/E/G ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 17.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.