Insider Buying: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Purchases 52 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment purchased 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.12 per share, with a total value of $15,814.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,072,059.92. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.64. The company had a trading volume of 292,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.83 and a 200 day moving average of $325.92. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.05 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after buying an additional 265,205 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $47,220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

