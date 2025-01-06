Insider Selling: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells $216,800.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Coll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $109.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

