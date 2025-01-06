Insider Selling: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CEO Sells 25,107 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 25,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $14,059.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,850.96. The trade was a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Athira Pharma Trading Up 4.2 %
ATHA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.99. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.30.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Mizuho downgraded Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
