Insider Selling: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CEO Sells 25,107 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 25,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $14,059.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,850.96. The trade was a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 4.2 %

ATHA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.99. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 126.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.