Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 10,467 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60.
Fiera Capital Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$8.81. 253,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.92.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of C$171.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.
Fiera Capital Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.07.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiera Capital
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.