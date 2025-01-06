Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 10,467 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$8.81. 253,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.92.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of C$171.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.07.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

