Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) COO Sells 3,982 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,022. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,892,000 after buying an additional 97,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

