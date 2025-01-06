Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $158,880.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,663.36. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 274.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 305,925 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after buying an additional 304,088 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,310,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 245,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 233,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

