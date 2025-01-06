Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 5,016 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,202,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 170,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter.

HYDB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,299 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

