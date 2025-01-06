Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,198. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $109.47 and a 12 month high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

