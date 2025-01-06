Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 20,732 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,732 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 42.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LNG traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $223.95. 946,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $228.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

