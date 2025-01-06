Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $522.40. 25,394,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,870,969. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $397.84 and a 1 year high of $539.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

