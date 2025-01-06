Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.26. The company had a trading volume of 794,967 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.51.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

