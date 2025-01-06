Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.89. 703,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,557. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.96.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

