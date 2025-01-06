International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 363.88 ($4.52), with a volume of 15594825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.80 ($4.52).
International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,064.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 342.72.
About International Distributions Services
We are an international business providing postal and delivery services across our extensive networks which covers over 40 countries. The Group consists of two principal operations – our UK based operation, which includes Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide (Royal Mail), and our international operation, General Logistics Systems (GLS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.