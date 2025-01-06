International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 363.88 ($4.52), with a volume of 15594825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.80 ($4.52).

International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,064.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 342.72.

About International Distributions Services

(Get Free Report)

We are an international business providing postal and delivery services across our extensive networks which covers over 40 countries. The Group consists of two principal operations – our UK based operation, which includes Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide (Royal Mail), and our international operation, General Logistics Systems (GLS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.