Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Inuvo

Inuvo Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 3.02% of Inuvo worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.