Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,892. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.59. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.78 and a 12-month high of $221.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

