Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $28,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $525.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,732,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,967,785. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $397.84 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.63 and a 200 day moving average of $489.84.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.