Iowa State Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.92. 2,544,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,966. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.