Iowa State Bank Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.66. 4,116,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

