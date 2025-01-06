iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 294,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 84,683 shares.The stock last traded at $37.43 and had previously closed at $37.33.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 97,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

