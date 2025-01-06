iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 45,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 112,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,017. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

