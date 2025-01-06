iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $228,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.21. 2,571,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,916. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

