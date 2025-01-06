iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.24. 12,262,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,927,287. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.52 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

