Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $16,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $44.11. 530,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,884. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

