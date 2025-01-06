John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 402,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 247,528 shares.The stock last traded at $60.45 and had previously closed at $60.36.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 126,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

