John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2025

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 402,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 247,528 shares.The stock last traded at $60.45 and had previously closed at $60.36.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 126,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.