Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.93 and last traded at $143.94. 1,785,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,473,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.28. The stock has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,424,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,438,000 after buying an additional 775,490 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

