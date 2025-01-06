JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock Price

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,747,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

