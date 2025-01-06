Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 8626584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.59 ($0.04).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
