Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 8626584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.59 ($0.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.