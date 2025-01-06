Kings Path Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 136,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,396,621 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

