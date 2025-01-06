Kings Path Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kings Path Partners LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

LOW traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $251.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.55 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

