Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
NYSE:KSS opened at $14.12 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.
Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
