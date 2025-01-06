Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,809 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,859,000 after buying an additional 740,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 26.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after buying an additional 643,913 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSS opened at $14.12 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

