Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 19,894 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 4.0% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

SMH traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.04. 6,993,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.58. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.28 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.