Kozak & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 87.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,871,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $427.45. 2,133,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,597. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $371.33 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.40.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.