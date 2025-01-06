LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LCII. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,270. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

