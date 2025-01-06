Lifecore Biomedical’s (LFCR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

LFCR stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.62 million, a PE ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 382.65% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 1,668.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 301.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

