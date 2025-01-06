Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $14.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $392.52. 989,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.82. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $493.49. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.63.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

