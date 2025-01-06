Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 155,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 138,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Down 18.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Magna Terra Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Magna Terra Minerals

In related news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of Magna Terra Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$225,536.93. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.