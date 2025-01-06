MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells $39,561.21 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.6 %

MDB stock traded up $6.47 on Monday, hitting $252.86. 1,932,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,383. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.50 and a 200-day moving average of $268.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

