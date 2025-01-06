NeoVolta, Inc. Announces Board Changes and New Chief Operating Officer

NeoVolta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) reported in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that James Amos has resigned from his position as a member of the board of directors. Amos’ departure was confirmed on December 31, 2024, with no disclosed disagreements regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Although he stepped down from his board and committee roles, Amos will continue as an advisor to NeoVolta.

Following Amos’ resignation, the company welcomed Chandler Weeks to the board of directors on January 2, 2025. Weeks has been appointed to various committees, including the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Governance Committee. Additionally, he will serve as the Chairperson of the Nominating and Governance Committee and participate in the standard compensation program for non-employee directors.

Furthermore, NeoVolta finalized an employment agreement on January 1, 2025, with Michael Mendik, who is set to assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. Per the agreement, Mendik will receive a base salary of $200,000, a cash bonus of $40,000 upon reaching an operational goal, and an annual equity grant based on specific achievements. The initial term of the agreement spans three years, concluding on December 31, 2027, with provisions for automatic renewal for additional one-year terms unless either party opts not to renew.

Mendik, aged 51, brings a wealth of experience to NeoVolta, having served in leadership roles at global firms such as GoodWe and C.F. Maier Composites, Inc. He holds impressive academic credentials—an MBA from Robert Morris University, Pittsburgh, a PhD in Natural Sciences, and a Master’s in Physics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich.

The details of the Employment Agreement with Michael Mendik are available in Exhibit 10.1 of the filing. Additionally, the company submitted the required Cover Page Interactive Data File as Exhibit 104.

NeoVolta, Inc., an emerging growth company, continues to evolve its leadership team with these recent appointments and agreements.

The filing was signed off by Steve Bond, the Chief Financial Officer of NeoVolta, Inc., on January 6, 2025.

