O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.4% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 392,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,126. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

