O Connor Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 224.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,304 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,451 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 179.6% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD remained flat at $27.44 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,736,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,543. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

