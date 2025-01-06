Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,442,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,941,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.15. The stock had a trading volume of 72,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,203. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $262.54 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

