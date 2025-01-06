Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,569.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,209,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,171 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock remained flat at $44.14 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,893,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,908. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

