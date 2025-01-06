Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $4.62 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,455,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,515,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.31. 1,073,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.10. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $228.10.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

