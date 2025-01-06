OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Holdings Raised by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,323 shares in the company, valued at $65,099,634.66. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,980.16. The trade was a 20.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,591 shares of company stock worth $7,557,745. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.59. 61,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,122. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

