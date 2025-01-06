Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

PAAS stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pan American Silver by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

