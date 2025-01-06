PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAR

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.31 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.