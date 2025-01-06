PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $147.26 and last traded at $147.84. 2,263,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,020,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.65.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.31.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
