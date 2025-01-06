Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,316. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

