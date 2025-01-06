Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,316. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.